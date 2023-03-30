KITES Senior Care unveils new facility in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: KITES Senior Care, a geriatric care services provider, launched its new state of the art facility in Hyderabad. The new facility with about 30,000 sq ft of built-up space is equipped with 90 beds and is situated in Banjara Hills. Key facilities include luxurious air-conditioned rooms (both single & twin sharing), high dependency unit (HDU) beds, a large & modern therapy hall apart from consultation suites, ayurveda therapy rooms, a prayer room and activity hall.

Hyderabad with a growing senior population holds immense potential in this emerging field.Of the 1.3 billion population of India, about 11 crore people are over the age of 65 years. This number is estimated to grow to 24 crore by 2040, making elderly care an essential service that the country needs to take care of its ageing population. KITES Senior Care was founded by Rajagopal G, Dr A S Arvind, and Dr Reema Nadig in 2016. Over the years, it has established itself as a front-runner in the emerging field of geriatric care, and is trusted by over 4,500 families.

The new facility will be their fourth unit and the first outside Bengaluru. The geriatric care specialist has plans to enter Chennai too.The new Hyderabad unit will enable families to avail world-class geriatric care for their seniors and elders, further strengthening the health delivery sector in the city, especially with regards to transitional and rehab care, palliative care and hospice, Dementia and Alzheimer's, and geriatric home care.

On the occasion, Rajagopal G, Founder and CEO of KITES Senior Care said, "Elderly population in India is about 11per cent of our population now and poised to reach 18 per cent levels soon (about 24 crore) per the Economic Survey. We are heading to be an aged population necessitating an appropriate care delivery system to meet the needs. While the 'out of hospital' geriatric care models are very popular in developed countries, India is just in its early days of adopting these models. This 'out of hospital' care ranges from nursing homes, hospice, memory care centers, and psychiatric care centers to home-based care as well. Home care has seen a good amount of traction in India in the past decade. However, if one wants to achieve completeness in the care continuum, we need the entirety of 'out of hospital' care components in place which is in its nascent & formative stages in India. Our entry into Hyderabad is an important step towards taking elder care closer to elders."

Dr Reema Nadig, Co-Founder, COO & Group Medical Director, KITES Senior Care said, "Our care facilities and care programme are tailored to meet the specific 'Out of hospital' needs of elders. Our proprietary six-star assessment process combined with well-defined care processes and measurable outcomes helps, in delivering superior care and great experience to the families. Our new facility in Hyderabad with over 90 beds and providing for daycare activities will offer the best geriatric care for seniors. It is a step in the right direction and fills me with pride and a sense of achievement."

KITES Senior Care recently announced the closure of Pre Series A funding of $2 million from Dr Ranjan Pai's Manipal Education & Medical Group (MEMG) family office. KITES will use the funds to scale operations in Bengaluru, expand to Hyderabad and Chennai, and in developing a technology platform providing for health monitoring & active ageing of seniors.