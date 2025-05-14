KL Deemed to be University Students Lead Asian Powerlifting Championships 2025 with Multiple Gold Medals

KL Deemed to be University (KLEF) proudly celebrated the outstanding achievements of its students at the Asian Junior Women Equipped and Classic Powerlifting Championships, as well as the Asian University Powerlifting Cup, held in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India, from 5th to 12th May 2025. Demonstrating exceptional strength, determination, and discipline, three student-athletes from KLEF won multiple gold medals across various categories on an international stage, bringing immense pride to the university and the nation.

Shaik Shabeena, a BBA student representing India in the 84kg category, delivered a commendable performance at the Asian Junior Women Equipped Powerlifting Championship 2025 on May 10, 2025. She secured four Gold Medals in Squat (190kg), Bench Press (85kg), Deadlift (180kg), and the combined total of 455kg, earning the Overall Gold Medal. Presenting her consistency and prowess, she extended her winning streak by claiming another four Gold Medals at the Junior Asian University Equipped Powerlifting Cup 2025, held on May 11, 2025, in the +84kg Junior Women category.

Along with these achievements, Nagam Gnana Divya, a BCA student, delivered a powerful performance at the Asia University Classic Powerlifting Championship 2025 on May 11, 2025. Competing in the +84kg category, she secured Gold Medals in Squat (172.5kg), Bench Press (62.5kg), Deadlift (150kg), and achieved a total of 385kg, earning the Overall Gold Medal.

Adding further prestige to KLEF University's outstanding presence at the championships, Shanoon Madira, a BA-IAS student, earned the Gold Medal in the 47kg category at the Junior Asian Universities Classic Powerlifting Championship on May 11, 2025. Her victory showcased excellence in both strength and technique.

Speaking about these accomplishments, Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Hon’ble Vice President of KL Deemed to be University, said, “We are proud of our students’ accomplishments on the international stage. These victories reflect KLEF's unwavering commitment to holistic development—where academic excellence is seamlessly integrated with physical strength, discipline, and ambition. I congratulate our students for setting such a powerful example for youth across the country.”

Under the guidance of Dr. Kakarla Hari Kishore, Director (Sports), and with the dedicated involvement of faculty, management, and staff, KL Deemed to be University creates a culture of encouragement and excellence—providing students with the necessary facilitation, support, training, and resources to excel on global platforms.

These outstanding wins not only elevate the reputation of KL Deemed to be University on the global sports platform but also reaffirm its dedication to nurturing world-class talent across all spheres. With a strong focus on comprehensive development and academic excellence, KLEF continues to empower students to push boundaries and emerge as future changemakers.