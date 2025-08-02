KLH GBS HR Conclave Sparks Visionary Dialogue on Talent, Transformation, and Leadership

KLH Global Business School, Hyderabad, successfully hosted its flagship event, HR Conclave 2025 at the Kondapur campus. Centered around the theme “Shaping Future Talent: HR Leadership in a Changing World,” the conclave brought together leading HR professionals and industry visionaries for impactful discussions on the future of work, leadership, and skill development in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

The conclave featured a distinguished lineup of speakers including Ramesh Kaza (State Street), Emmanuel Gosula (EPAM), Avinash Kumar (Toyota Kirloskar Motor), Rachna Taranath (MassMutual India), Meenakshi Chhillar (Mod Med India), Tejaswini Sheshadri (Genpact), G. Babji (Broadridge), Sridhar Mulagada (TV9), and Girimeghana (Mintifi), who shared valuable insights from their rich industry experience. The event was inaugurated in the esteemed presence of Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University.

In his message, Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President of KL Deemed to be University, stated:“We believe in nurturing not just academically excellent students, but adaptable, ethical, and future-ready leaders. Platforms like HR Conclave enable an essential connection between industry and academia, ensuring our students are equipped with both vision and capability to lead tomorrow’s workforce.”

Discussions during the conclave spanned a wide range of topics, including the changing MBA hiring landscape, modern approaches to talent acquisition, strategic HR planning, and leading through disruption. Speakers also highlighted the importance of aligning academic curricula with corporate needs, along with the growing relevance of HR analytics, digital transformation, and inclusive workplace practices.

The event concluded with a dynamic Q&A session between students and speakers, followed by networking interactions that reinforced a shared vision for bridging the gap between academic learning and corporate expectations.

The conclave drew an enthusiastic audience comprising students, faculty members, HR leaders, and academic stakeholders. The event was meticulously organized under the leadership of Dr. Anand Bethapudi, Dean of KLH Global Business School and Mr. Jaya Prakash, Director, Placements, KLH GBS, with the dedicated support of faculty, staff, and students.