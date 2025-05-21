KLH Global Business School Awards Outstanding Students at Achievers’ Day

KLH Global Business School organized its Quarterly Students’ Achievements Award Ceremony 2025 with great enthusiasm and celebration. The event served as a platform to honor students excellence across academics, co-curricular, and extra-curricular domains, reflecting KLEF Deemed to be University’s commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals across its campuses.

Students were felicitated under various categories, including the Certificate of Academic Excellence, Certificate of Achievement in Co-Curricular Activities, Certificate of Excellence in Extra-Curricular Activities, Certificate of Attendance Excellence, and the prestigious Student of the Year Award. The awards were presented to students from diverse programs such as MBA, BBA, B.Sc. Animation & Gaming, and MBA FinTech.

The Student of the Year Award, representing integrated excellence, was conferred upon B. Shravya, Manish Sircar, and Nishanth Kulkarni (Special Mention) from MBA 2nd Year; Rakesh Jagarlamodi and Jhanvi Dhara from BBA 3rd Year; Hema Suravarapu and Ankit Kumar Vukkalkar from BBA IT 3rd Year; and Tarun Kishan from B.Sc. Animation 3rd Year.

Appreciating the students, Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President, KLEF Deemed to be University, said, “We believe in nurturing well-rounded individuals who are not only academically accomplished but also socially responsible and future-ready. Achievers’ Day is a celebration of that vision—where hard work, creativity, and discipline come together. I congratulate all the awardees and encourage every student to keep striving for excellence in all dimensions of life.”

The Achievers’ Day ceremony at KLH Global Business School made a lasting impression on students and faculty alike. More than just an awards event, it reinforced a culture of excellence, discipline, and holistic development across the campus. As students walked away with well-deserved recognition, they carried with them a renewed sense of purpose, determination, and pride.

Under the supervision of Dr. Anand Bethapudi, Dean, and with the dedicated efforts of event convenor Dr. Jaya Vani Majumdar, faculty members, and staff, the event was flawlessly conducted, maintaining its motivational tone and grandeur throughout.