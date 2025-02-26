KLH Global Business School Students and Faculty Make Mark in Sports & Arts

KLH Global Business School (KLH GBS) students demonstrated exceptional athletic talent at the 2025 inter-university sports tournaments held at various universities in Hyderabad, securing multiple medals in various disciplines.

S Mahesh, a BBA 1st Year student, emerged as an outstanding athlete, clinching gold medals in the 3000m and 1500m races, along with silver medals in the 400m and 4×400m relay events. His teammate, M. Ramreddy, also a BBA 1st Year student, showcased remarkable endurance, winning gold in the 800m race and silver medals in the 1500m, 400m, and 4×400m relay. In team sports, K Priyanka and K Jyothi, both MBA 1st Year students, led their team to victory in basketball, demonstrating exceptional teamwork and sportsmanship. These achievements were part of the competitions held at Mahindra University, Hyderabad.

Continuing their winning streak, students excelled at the 2025 Inter-University Sports Tournament. M. Vaishnavi, an MBA 1st Year student, secured gold in powerlifting, while G Sanjana, a BBA 2nd Year student, claimed gold in badminton. These victories were achieved at BITS Pilani, Hyderabad.

Congratulating the students and faculty, Dr Gajulapally Radhakrishna, Director Academics, KLH GBS stated, “KLH Global Business School takes immense pride in recognising talent across disciplines, be it in academics, sports, or the arts. The recent victories in inter-university tournaments and prestigious recognition in the field of art reflect the dedication and passion of our students and faculty.” Faculty and sports mentors provide guidance and encouragement, contributing to the students' outstanding performances.

Beyond student achievements, KLH GBS faculty members continue to shine. K Sarala Rao, Assistant Professor, Department of Animation and Gaming, recently received the Best Award for her bronze sculpture, Telangana Amara Veerulaku Padabhi Vandanamulu, presented by His Highness Raunaq Yar Khan, 9th Nizam of the Asafjahi dynasty. This prestigious recognition was awarded at the 84th All India Annual Art Exhibition – 2025, organised by the Hyderabad Art Society.

KLH GBS remains committed to nurturing talent and fostering excellence in sports, academics, and the arts, reinforcing its position as a premier institution in holistic education.