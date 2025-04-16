Live
- IGU organises national squad camp as preparation for upcoming international events
- ‘The little bloke was tremendous’, Ponting lauds Chahal for role in record-breaking win
- Kerala: Will win Nilambur by-election, claims Congress leader
- India face Canada, Nigeria in seven-nation race to host 2030 Commonwealth Games
- Finland President dials PM Modi, discusses ongoing collaborations in digitalization, mobility
- SCMF must adopt professional approach, says Maha minister
- Raj Tarun’s Parents Protest at Lavanya’s House as Property Dispute and Legal Tensions Rise
- High inflation eroded purchasing power, hit households’ savings before 2014: Centre
- Manipal Hospital Vijayawada Drives Holistic Liver Transplant Care Through Timely Evaluation and Expert Preparedness
- KLH Hyderabad Collaborates with Google Developer Groups to Empower Faculty & Students Through “Build with AI using Google Cloud” Workshop
KLH Hyderabad Collaborates with Google Developer Groups to Empower Faculty & Students Through “Build with AI using Google Cloud” Workshop
The Cyber Security Research Team (CSRT) of Department of Computer Science and Engineering at KLH Aziz Nagar campus successfully organized a high-impact workshop titled “Build with AI using Google Cloud” recently.
The Cyber Security Research Team (CSRT) of Department of Computer Science and Engineering at KLH Aziz Nagar campus successfully organized a high-impact workshop titled “Build with AI using Google Cloud” recently. Sponsored by Google Developer Groups (GDG), the event saw enthusiastic participation from students and faculty eager to gain hands-on experience with AI-driven technologies using Google Cloud.
Around 1462 pparticipants engaged in interactive sessions and project-based learning guided by GDG experts, receiving practical training in Android, Firebase, Flutter, and various Google Cloud services. The workshop was designed to simulate real-world problem-solving scenarios, allowing students to apply their learning to industry-relevant challenges.
The event featured prominent GDG distinguished speakers, including Aarshad Devani, Storable India Pvt. Ltd, Sr. Software Engineer India; GDG Hyderabad Lead, Shreyas Patil, Google Developers Expert for Android; Senior Engineer at Deliveroo, and Neil Ghosh, Principal Software Engineer; Google Developer Expert in Cloud, who shared their expertise in emerging technologies, open-source development, and scalable cloud solutions.
“AI is more than a topic of discussion; it’s an approach we take. This collaboration with GDG has given our students the platform to not only learn about emerging technologies but to build with them—to think boldly, experiment, and design impactful solutions. We are proud to see the spirit of innovation ignited through this initiative,” said Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice-President, KLEF Deemed to be University.
The event was organized under the leadership of Dr. A. Ramakrishna, Principal of KLH Aziznagar, and Dr. N. Rama Rao, Convenor – CSRT, who ensured it was executed with precision and purpose along with Team CSRT. It marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between KLH and GDG, with upcoming plans for regular technical sessions, mentorship programs, and integration of Google tools into student-led academic projects.
As a forward-thinking Institution, KLH Hyderabad campuses remain committed to embedding emerging technologies into their academic ecosystem. Through initiatives like this, KLH Aziznagar continues to establish itself as a hub for innovation, technical excellence, and the development of future technology leaders.