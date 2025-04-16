KLH Hyderabad Collaborates with Google Developer Groups to Empower Faculty & Students Through “Build with AI using Google Cloud” Workshop

The Cyber Security Research Team (CSRT) of Department of Computer Science and Engineering at KLH Aziz Nagar campus successfully organized a high-impact workshop titled “Build with AI using Google Cloud” recently. Sponsored by Google Developer Groups (GDG), the event saw enthusiastic participation from students and faculty eager to gain hands-on experience with AI-driven technologies using Google Cloud.

Around 1462 pparticipants engaged in interactive sessions and project-based learning guided by GDG experts, receiving practical training in Android, Firebase, Flutter, and various Google Cloud services. The workshop was designed to simulate real-world problem-solving scenarios, allowing students to apply their learning to industry-relevant challenges.

The event featured prominent GDG distinguished speakers, including Aarshad Devani, Storable India Pvt. Ltd, Sr. Software Engineer India; GDG Hyderabad Lead, Shreyas Patil, Google Developers Expert for Android; Senior Engineer at Deliveroo, and Neil Ghosh, Principal Software Engineer; Google Developer Expert in Cloud, who shared their expertise in emerging technologies, open-source development, and scalable cloud solutions.

“AI is more than a topic of discussion; it’s an approach we take. This collaboration with GDG has given our students the platform to not only learn about emerging technologies but to build with them—to think boldly, experiment, and design impactful solutions. We are proud to see the spirit of innovation ignited through this initiative,” said Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice-President, KLEF Deemed to be University.

The event was organized under the leadership of Dr. A. Ramakrishna, Principal of KLH Aziznagar, and Dr. N. Rama Rao, Convenor – CSRT, who ensured it was executed with precision and purpose along with Team CSRT. It marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between KLH and GDG, with upcoming plans for regular technical sessions, mentorship programs, and integration of Google tools into student-led academic projects.

As a forward-thinking Institution, KLH Hyderabad campuses remain committed to embedding emerging technologies into their academic ecosystem. Through initiatives like this, KLH Aziznagar continues to establish itself as a hub for innovation, technical excellence, and the development of future technology leaders.











