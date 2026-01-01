Škoda Auto’s silver jubilee year in India becomes its biggest-ever

Škoda Auto marked 2025 as its most defining year in its India journey so far. It marked its 25th anniversary in the country with its strongest-ever sales performance. The brand closed 2025 with sales of 72,665 cars, registering a 107% year-on-year growth compared to 35,166 units sold in 2024. This exceptional performance makes 2025 Škoda Auto India’s biggest year ever, reflecting the surge in momentum across products, markets and customer touchpoints.

Commenting on the landmark year, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “The year 2025 will always remain a special one for us. It marks our 25th anniversary in India, and it has seen us with our most enhanced and diverse product portfolio ever, and we are now at our widest when it comes to network and market presence. All of this, combined with the trust and love our customers have shown us, has driven us to our biggest year ever in India. The overwhelming response to the Kylaq, the continued admiration for the Kodiaq, and the passionate enthusiasm for the return of the Octavia RS reaffirm the strong emotional connect customers share with the brand. Alongside this, the cars that started our India 2.0 journey, Kushaq and Slavia, continue to see sustained demand. As we step into 2026, we look forward to carrying this momentum forward with a renewed product offensive, sharper sales and aftersales initiatives, and an even stronger focus on expanding our reach and getting closer to our customers.”

Building Relevance

Škoda Auto India’s performance in 2025 was anchored in a clear product and network strategy. The Kylaq emerged as a key growth driver, significantly expanding the brand’s accessibility, while limited editions of the Kushaq and Slavia enhanced value and freshness across the line-up. The Kodiaq strengthened Škoda’s presence in the premium SUV space, and the return of the Octavia RS reignited the brand’s performance legacy. During the year, Škoda Auto India also crossed the milestone of selling over 200,000 locally produced cars since 2021, while expanding its footprint to over 325 Customer Touchpoints across 183 cities, reinforcing its commitment to democratising European engineering across India. A large part of the network expansion has been undertaken with Škoda Auto’s long-term dealer partners in India, while also bringing new partners with a proven track record of customer centricity into the fold.

Driving Differentiation

Beyond products, 2025 saw Škoda Auto India enhance its brand voice through meaningful storytelling, cultural relevance and customer-centric experiences. India became the first large Škoda market globally to complete a 100% rebranding of its network with the updated Corporate Identity and Design, reinforcing a unified and modern brand experience for the customers. Customer communication took a significant leap forward with the onboarding of Ranveer Singh as Škoda Auto India’s first-ever Brand Superstar, adding youthful energy and cultural resonance to the brand. Later in the year, building on this momentum, the ‘Fans, Not Owners’ campaign celebrated the deep emotional affinity people share with Škoda that goes beyond ownership. The brand also collaborated with global sitar maestro Rishab Sharma for the Octavia RS campaign, bringing a contemporary and expressive lens to performance storytelling and helping to connect with new audiences.

Strengthening Trust

Škoda Auto India strengthened its service ecosystem by expanding the combined sales and aftersales workforce at its dealerships to over 7,500 professionals, supported by more than 25,000 training days during the year. The brand also introduced enhanced ownership benefits, including extended standard warranties across the range, along with feature-led value upgrades aimed at lowering ownership costs and elevating the overall service experience. Trust in the brand’s engineering and capability was further reinforced through multiple initiatives. Some of them included the Fans of Škoda Leh expedition. It earned recognition from the India and Asia Book of Records for being the largest convoy to reach Umling La, then the world’s highest motorable road. Another such initiative saw the Kodiaq become the first petrol-powered SUV to reach the North Face base camp of Mount Everest.

As Škoda Auto India enters 2026, the brand remains focused on building on the strong foundation laid in its silver jubilee year, through new product introductions, expanded sales and aftersales initiatives, deeper market penetration and a continued emphasis on listening to and evolving with its customers.