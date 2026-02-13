  1. Home
Kotak arm raises Rs 3,900-cr via private credit fund

  • Created On:  13 Feb 2026 10:38 AM IST
Kotak arm raises Rs 3,900-cr via private credit fund
Mumbai: Kotak Alternate announced a Rs 3,900 crore fundraise, which will be deployed in private credit opportunities.The entire amount has been raised from domestic investors, including family offices, Ultra High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNIs), and insurers.

Kotak Alternate Asset Managers aims to raise Rs 5,000 crore for the “Kotak Yield and Growth Fund”, and the Rs 3,900 crore is the largest-ever first round fundraise by an Indian platform from the domestic market, it claimed in a statement.

The sector-agnostic fund will focus on risk-adjusted returns through a blend of stable yield generation assets and selective growth opportunities.It will lend to cash-flow-positive assets, mid to large-sized enterprises with strong governance practices, and capital preservation is among the guiding factors influencing investment philosophy.

