Lackluster trading on Feb F&O expiry day

Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed almost unchanged on Thursday in a volatile trade amid unabated foreign fund outflows and monthly derivatives expiry. The 30-share BSE Sensex eked out gains of 10.31 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 74,612.43. During the day, it hit a high of 74,834.09 and a low of 74,520.78, gyrating 313.31 points. The NSE Nifty slipped 2.50 points or 0.01 per cent to 22,545.05, registering its seventh day of decline. As many as 31 Nifty components declined while 19 closed higher.

Gains from financials and metal shares were offset by losses in capital goods and auto shares. Prashanth Tapse, sr V-P (research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said: “Markets ended flat with a mixed bias as traders preferred to exercise caution on the expiry day after witnessing sell-offs over the past few weeks. While India’s expensive valuations have been driving foreign fund outflows over the past 3-5 months, the ongoing tariff-related concerns coupled with falling currency have made investors jittery.”