Lamborghini Esperienza Giro India 2025: A Landmark Celebration of Passion and Performance Across India’s Most Iconic Landscapes

Lamborghini Esperienza Giro India, the epitome of luxury and lifestyle experiential driving program, has successfully concluded its 5th edition, bringing together over 80 Lamborghini customers across spectacular routes in North and South India covering over 1,500 kilometres in three days.

For the first time, the Giro followed two independently curated routes — one led by our Delhi–Mumbai dealer teams and another by Bengaluru. This dual-route format offered customers the added benefit of joining the Giro closer to home while exploring exclusive, lesser-travelled routes and landscapes not commonly experienced on conventional drives.

The northern route offered an emotive journey across the striking Aravalli terrains and the culturally rich heartland of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The convoy traversed Haryana’s evolving countryside before entering Rajasthan’s desert-scrub landscapes and winding regional roads, culminating in a journey to a majestic 14th-century fort, Fort Barwara. It then continued through the heritage corridors of Uttar Pradesh, leading towards one of the Seven Wonders of the World—the Taj Mahal. Along the way, guests experienced a seamless blend of scenic drives, cultural landmarks, and immersive moments that celebrated the historic grandeur of Northern India.

The southern route unfolded across Karnataka, beginning in Bengaluru—the vibrant urban gateway where modernity meets tradition. From the city’s boulevards, the convoy swept through curving highways into the lush hills of Coorg, before a culturally rich drive to Mysore. The journey was marked by distinguished hospitality hosted by the Maharaja of Mysore and visits to iconic landmarks such as the majestic Mysore Palace, seamlessly blending scenic drives with historic grandeur and the cultural richness of Southern India.

Across the two regions, Esperienza Giro India 2025 brought together over 40 Lamborghini cars and over 80 customers and guests, reaffirming the strength of the growing Lamborghini community in India.

“India continues to be one of the most dynamic and fast-evolving markets for Lamborghini. With a parc of close to 800 cars and a growing base of first-time supercar buyers, we are seeing a strong shift toward younger, highly engaged customers who value both performance and innovation. The introduction of our fully hybridised product range reinforces this momentum, and events like Giro provide a meaningful platform for our customers to deepen their relationship with the brand. As Lamborghini expands its footprint in India, we remain committed to creating ownership experiences that reflect the unique energy, ambition, and diversity of this market.” — Nidhi Kaistha, Head, Lamborghini India.