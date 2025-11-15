Large scale nationwide awareness program on Diabetic Retinopathy organised by Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital

In India, Diabetic Retinopathy is estimated to affect nearly 3 million people living with diabetes, with poor glycemic control being one of the key contributing factors. High level of blood sugar over a prolonged duration will affect the blood vessels in our eyes, causing them to bulge and bleed which in turn cause damage to the retina and optic nerves, sometimes leading to retinal detachment.

Explaining the significance of the patient summit, Dr. Preethi.S, Regional Head, Clinical Services, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, said, “Uncontrolled diabetes often affects the blood vessels in our eyes, and will lead to compromising the patients’ vision gradually. Hence, the symptoms most of the time are not readily apparent and the patient comes to the hospital, often at a very advanced stage. Only a detailed clinical examination can diagnose the extent of damage.”

There are now several clinical options available for patients like laser therapy to repair damaged vessels, targeted eye injections to curb inflammation and vessel growth, and surgical procedures to replace the vitreous gel and restore retinal alignment in severe cases.

Dr Tandava Krishnan P, Vitreoretinal Surgeon, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, further added, “Early detection through routine eye check-ups can make a major difference in how effectively one can prevent or manage diabetes-related complications. Simple lifestyle adjustments can go a long way in preventing Type 2 diabetes or delaying its progression. Regularly tracking blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol, coupled with a healthy diet, consistent physical activity, and stress management, helps individuals maintain good health and safeguard their vision from diabetes-induced damage.”

The Chief Clinical Officer of Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital, Dr Ashvin Agarwal remarked, “Though there are treatment options available to address diabetic retinopathy, it’s always better to prevent them from happening. This is precisely why we organize such patient summits regularly, educating public on preventable eye related disorders. This Public Awareness initiative, helps them understand and prevent damage to eyes caused by diabetes and make an informed choice on treatment options.”