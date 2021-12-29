Lee Pharma launches new drug

Hyderabad: City-based Lee Health Domain has launched the oral tablet formulation in the market under the brand name Actokin, which has naturally derived ingredients with potent anti-inflammatory action as an adjuvant therapy for getting relief from joint pains, fatigue and neuropathic pain like burning, numbness or tingling sensation usually in hands arms, palms, legs or feet associated with post viral infections such as coronavirus.

The company said that Actokin is a blend of potent nutraceutical ingredients like collagen, curcumin complex and boswellia serrata extract, which can be used in place of painkillers without any side effects. It is recommended to take two tablets a day along with food for two to three weeks to reduce the intensity of the disease during infection and to get relief from post viral infections.