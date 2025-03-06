Lenovo bets big on Indian market, to go for 100 pc ‘Made in India’ PCs

Mumbai: In a fillip to the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, global tech giant Lenovo has announced plans to manufacture its personal computer (PC) models in India within the next three years.

The company aims to achieve 100 per cent local production for its PC business, including its AI-powered PCs, as part of its long-term commitment to the Indian market.

The announcement came as Lenovo celebrates 20 years of its presence in India. Lenovo India Managing Director Shailendra Katiyal said that currently, 30 per cent of the company's PC sales in the country are from locally manufactured products.

“This figure is expected to reach 50 per cent next year and eventually 100 per cent within three years,” he added.

Katiyal also revealed that Lenovo’s first AI-powered servers will start rolling out from its India manufacturing hub on April 1.

He made these remarks at ‘Lenovo TechWorld India 2025’ in Mumbai.

Last year in September, Lenovo launched a production facility in Puducherry, which is set to manufacture around 50,000 enterprise AI servers and 2,400 high-end graphics processing units (GPU) annually.

The company is also expanding its research and development (R&D) capabilities in India, with plans to set up another R&D centre in Bengaluru.

Mathew Zielinski, President of Lenovo’s International Markets, highlighted India’s growing importance for the company, calling it “one of the most important markets in the world.”

“Our manufacturing footprint in India, that's not only building for India, but is also establishing India as a huge exporter,” said Zielinski.

He added that for 2024, "we built, shipped to India, and shipped out of India 18,000 crore worth of products".

The company is experiencing rapid growth in AI adoption in India, with its revenue in the country reaching $2.5 billion for the year-to-date period.

Lenovo is exporting Motorola smartphones from India to global markets, with the company stating that all Motorola phone production is now based in India.