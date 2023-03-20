Les Petits opens new store in Hyderabad

Les Petits, the luxury fashion brand for kids, strengthens its foothold in the South market with the launch of its store at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. The store marks the brand's presence for the very first time in the city and at the same time raises the total number of stores in India to four. With the opening of the new store, Les Petits is set to offer an exquisite range of kids' products from leading international brands such as Versace, Moschino, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, and Nuna to name a few.

The store was inaugurated by Anju Poddar, renowned author, and Pinky Reddy, enthusiastic art curator. It has been launched with the purpose of making luxury kids' shopping convenient for parents and their children. It is set to create a differentiated shopping experience by offering a wide assortment of luxury kids' products from world-class brands under a single roof. The customers will be able to get a first-hand experience of international brands at the store.

Swati Saraf, President, Les Petits said, "Already having a presence in Delhi and Mumbai, the launch of the 4th store marks the achievement of yet another milestone. In recent years, after Delhi and Mumbai, Hyderabad has risen to recognition as a burgeoning fashion destination. The city has developed a sense of fashion and the customers are readily experimenting with new styles which have eventually permeated into kidswear as well. Likewise, the underlying potential of the city in giving impetus to the premium kidswear segment bodes well for the brand's proposition of providing end-to-end luxury fashion products for kids."

Les Petits is a pioneer in the kids' luxury fashion industry that strives to create a comprehensive luxury shopping destination for kids by offering a wide range of products entailing apparel, accessories, and furniture. Over time, it even forayed into the jewelry segment along with silverware. Recently, it has diversified its offering with the launch of a new category of books and toys section.