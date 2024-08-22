LG Electronics india launches 65-inches qned ai tv in Hyderabad

LG Electronics India continues to set new standards in home entertainment with the launch of its 65-inches QNED AI TV at Lulu Connect Mall, Kukatpally, Hyderabad. This latest addition to LG’s 2024 lineup features the most advanced QNED technology, promising an unparalleled viewing experience with cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

LG’s 2024 QNED AI TV are the next generation of LCD technology that delivers bright and most vibrant colors on the screen. The thing that sets LG QNED apart is the combination of two-color technologies – Quantum Dot & NanoCell. Through local dimming technology it creates sharp contrast and exceptional brightness.

The AI capability of LG QNED AI TV refines picture quality and boasts richer, fuller audio with virtual 9.1.2 surround sound creating a dome of sound around you for incredible immersion.

“We are thrilled to introduce the 65-inch QNED AI TV to our customers in Hyderabad, a testament to LG’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of home entertainment. With cutting-edge QNED technology and AI-powered features, we are delivering an immersive viewing experience that redefines how content is enjoyed at home. The integration of Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and our innovative webOS platform further enhances the experience, offering a level of personalization and convenience that sets a new standard in the industry.” Young Hwan Jung, Director-Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India

In 2024, LG is celebrating its decade-long journey with webOS by continuing to enhance the smart TV platform’s versatility, giving users an even more personalized and convenient home entertainment experience. It allows users to create up to 10 individual profiles as a way of tailoring the experience to their tastes and preferences. Based on their profiles, users can customize the Home screen and set personalized settings with minimal effort. This permits easy access to their favorite content and services and access to the personalized picture wizard, a service that lets them adjust image quality to their liking. For the purpose of privacy, each profile can be password protected.

LG’s master stroke is the WebOS Re:New program, which promises operating system upgrades for the next five years. Each update will completely revamp the UI, giving a feel of a new TV to the customers, every year for the next 5 years.

For an enriched home entertainment experience with heightened immersion, QNED AI TVs continue to support the image and audio-enhancing capabilities of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. FILMMAKER MODE allows users to see films just as the director intended right in their own homes.

The Home Cinema experience is complete with the addition of TV matching Soundbars. TV pairs wirelessly with Soundbars through WOWCAST Built-in. WOW Orchestra creates highly immersive three-dimensional audio, while the TV’s built-in speakers and soundbar work together as a unified audio system to supply the superior sound. What’s more, LG’s AI Sound Algorithms analyze each speaker’s performance and further optimize audio output for a more refined sound, enriching viewing pleasure.

In 2024, LG TVs have Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast built-in to let users effortlessly cast content from their mobile devices to their ultra-large TV screen.

Committed to making technology more inclusive and enhance the user experience for individuals with diverse abilities, LG TVs offer a wide range of accessibility features within Quick Card’s Accessibility section. This means that everyone can now effortlessly find accessibility features on the Home screen, including useful services designed to support disabilities. Additionally, remote control tutorials and chatbot services help users access services with just their voice.

Pricing and Availability

*2024 LG QNED AI TVs*

65QNED90T (QNED AI TV)

Available Sizes: 165cm (65) with price starting at INR 198990















