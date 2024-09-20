LG ELECTRONICS ORGANIZES GRAND TECH SEMINAR IN HYDERABAD

LG India, a major consumer durable company and the world’s leading provider of innovative, customizable, and feature-packed Commercial Display & Solutions, organized the Grand Tech Seminar. LG showcased its cutting-edge innovations at the seminar under the theme of REINVENT “INNOVATION” at Hotel Park Hyatt Banjara Hills Hyderabad Telangana.





At the Grand Tech Seminar, LG Electronics India showcased various products in corporate, education, retail, aviation, and hospitality space. The products include LG MAGNIT All-in-One (136), LG CreateBoard (Interactive Digital Board), 110 Smart UHD Large Screen Signage Display, LG Software Solutions, LG Hotel TV, Transparent OLED Signage and Fine Pitch Active LED



The Grand Tech Seminar aims to provide a live experience of LG’s world-class Digital Signage, LED Display and Software Solutions, all under one roof, for its customers, partners, system integrators, and the city’s many high-net-worth individuals (HNIs).

Hemendu Sinha, Senior VP & Business Head, Business Solutions, LG Electronics India, said, “At LG Electronics, innovation is at the heart of everything we do. Our goal is to continuously reinvent and push the boundaries of technology. At the Grand Tech Seminar, our focus is to demonstrate the practical applications of our solutions in real-world scenarios. This seminar is a testament to our commitment to provide cutting-edge technology and exceptional experiences to our valued customers, partners, and stakeholders.”

LG MAGNIT All-in-One Micro LED

LG MAGNIT’s Micro Pixel Pitch Technology delivers crystal-clear images with advanced LED chips for precise detail and color accuracy. The LAAA series modules form a large screen showcasing vibrant colors and clear night views. Enhanced by Chip Transfer and Surface Treatment Technology, LG MAGNIT ensures superb color uniformity and reduces distortion across wide viewing angles. Black Coating Technology provides deep, rich blacks, ideal for high-contrast content. The AI-powered Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor tailors display settings for each scene, delivering highly realistic and vivid images.

LG CreateBoard

LG CreateBoard is an educational tool designed to enhance classroom engagement with features like multi-touch detection for up to 40 points, lifelike touch experiences, and various interactive tools such as rulers, tables, and sticky notes. It simplifies resource management through easy import and export from Google Drive, OneDrive, and USB drives. It supports real-time sharing of up to nine screens via the LG CreateBoard Share app. Additionally, its Bluetooth connectivity allows seamless integration with devices like speakers, mouse, and keyboards, making it an ideal solution for schools, teachers, and students seeking a dynamic and engaging learning environment.

110 Smart UHD Large Screen Signage Display

The UM5K series UHD Large Screen Signage Display with LG webOS Platform offers immersive viewing with four times the resolution of Full HD and a brightness level of 500 nits for clear visibility in various indoor settings. LG's webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and multitasking capabilities. Built-in speakers provide rich audio, eliminating the need for external speakers. With a slim design and minimal bezel, it offers a sophisticated look and supports Crestron Connected® for seamless integration and automated control. SuperSign Solutions offer intuitive content management for both on premise and cloud environment.

LG Pro:Centric Hotel TV

LG Pro:Centric Hotel TV sets the hotels apart with advanced solutions that elevate guest experiences. These TVs provide a welcoming touch with multi-language welcome messages featuring attractive templates and customizable functions. LG Hotel Smart TV offers customizable tools to optimize the viewing experience, while IP-based programs deliver premium hotel services directly without requiring a set-top box. With LG Pro:Centric Hotel TV, you can enhance guest satisfaction and create memorable stays.

For more information, visit: https://www.lg.com/in/business/information-display"