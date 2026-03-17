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LG HVAC system showcased at ACREX

  • Created On:  17 March 2026 8:00 AM IST
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LG Electronics

LG Electronics India Limited (LGE India) has participated at ACREX ISHRAE India 2026 - South Asia's largest exhibition for HVAC and Intelligent Business Solutions. The company presented its most comprehensive product portfolio at the exhibition, spanning residential, commercial, and industrial applications, highlighting innovations that deliver intelligent, reliable, and energy-efficient climate solutions for India. LG Electronics showcased its advanced VRF, Chillers & Cassette range ACs best suited for diverse Indian climate & consumers requirements.

Commenting on the company’s participation in ACREX, Hong Ju Jeon–Managing Director & Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, LG Electronics India Limited said, "LG Electronics has been part of India's journey for nearly three decades, and has during this period built unparalleled expertise in addressing the country’s infrastructure requirements, while meeting performance standards that developers, consultants, and facility managers demand.

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LG Electronics IndiaACREX ISHRAE 2026HVAC innovationsenergy-efficient climate solutionsVRF and Chillers showcase
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