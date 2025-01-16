LIC donates medical equipment to Ramakrishna Mutt

Hyderabad: As part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Hyderabad Branch of the Ramakrishna Mutt, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) donated advanced medical equipment to the hospital run by the trust. The highlight of the event was the handover of a state-of-the-art biochemical analyser by Puneet Kumar, Zonal manager of LIC, during a special ceremony held on the Mutt premises.

Swami Bodhmayananda, Adhyaksha of the Mutt, and Purnachaitanya, in charge of the Vivekananda Health Centre, received the equipment on behalf of the Trust. The hospital caters to 500-600 patients daily, with nearly 150 requiring blood tests. Previously, these tests were performed manually, but the newly provided equipment will ensure faster and more accurate results, enhancing the quality of patient care.

Addressing the gathering, Puneet Kumar highlighted LIC’s commitment to supporting social causes through its Golden Jubilee Foundation. “This year, LIC has extended financial support of over Rs8.5 crore to 23 organizations across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. When we learned about the Ramakrishna Mutt's need for medical equipment, we were glad to step in and assist,” he said.

Swami Bodhmayananda expressed gratitude for LIC’s generosity and outlined the Mutt's service-oriented initiatives. Established in 1973, the Hyderabad Branch runs the Vivekananda Institute of Languages, Vivekananda Institute of Human Excellence, and the Vivekananda Health Centre. The hospital operates with 30 specialist doctors, 30 employees, and 15 volunteers, providing affordable or free medical services to patients in need. Medicines are dispensed at their pharmacy on a no-profit basis, ensuring accessibility to the underprivileged.

Senior LIC officials, including GBV Ramaiah and Promoda Kumar Sahoo, attended the event, reaffirming LIC’s dedication to community welfare.