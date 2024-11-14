  • Menu
LIC donates school bus to Swayamkrushi Trust

LIC donates school bus to Swayamkrushi Trust
Hyderabad: LIC of India South Central Zone, on behalf of LIC Golden Jubilee Foundation, donated a 33-seater school bus to Swayamkrushi Trust. The school bus will be used to pick-up and drop back the Trust’s non-resident students from nearby villages. Puneet Kumar, LIC Zonal Manager, handed over the bus to Dr Manjulaa Kalyan, Director of Swayamkrushi Trust.

The Trust provides training to intellectually challenged adults, 90 residential and 45 day-students, with skills for living independently, and also supports such orphans. On the donation extended to the Trust, Puneet Kumar, LIC Zonal Manager said that individuals with disabilities often face physical and mental conditions that exacerbate the challenges they face.

He further said that when Swayamkrushi Trust is supporting them, it is appropriate for LIC to take the responsibility of safe and comfortable transportation for these challenged children, for which the school bus has been provided.

