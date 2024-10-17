LIC Golden Jubilee Foundation donates ambulance

Hyderabad: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) said its Golden Jubilee Foundation has handed over an ambulance to the Sahaj Marg Spirituality Foundation’s Hospital at Chegur Village of Kothur Mandal on the outskirts of Hyderabad. LIC has created LIC Golden Jubilee Foundation with an initial corpus of Rs100 crore, which has now increased to Rs1,000 crore. The interest added to the corpus is spent on social services activities, and as scholarships to students.

Sahaj Marg Spirituality Foundation, is a not-for-profit charity trust operating the 28-bed hospital which provides medical service to the villagers of Chegur. Receiving the ambulance on behalf of the Trust, Dr Kishore Sabbu, Hospital in-charge, said that eight specialist doctors are working at the hospital to provide medical facilities. This hospital is the only centre in 30 km radius of the village, where all facilities are available in one place.

The Hospital is providing healthcare at a nominal cost and also at free of cost for the needed one’s.