Live
- Surprise results to come from South India in Lok Sabha polls: Bommai
- United Electricity Contract Workers Union (UECW) convention wall papers unveiled
- Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown results in record 13.1 mn paid users in Q4 2023
- Adani Group to invest in various public sectors of Nepal: Minister
- Ways to use rose water for skin
- Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy meets disgruntled leaders in Kadiri assures posts
- Every girl deserves a chance to pursue her goals: Aishwarya Khare
- Focus on simplifying music while upholding its intrinsic values: Carnatic vocalist Sudha Ragunathan
- LU to introduce AI as vocational course
- Pre-Budget Expectation 2024-25: Here’s what education sector expect
Just In
LIC MF to open relocated office in Hyd
LIC Mutual Fund on Tuesday said it is all set to inaugurate its relocated office in Hyderabad on January 24, 2024. The office will be inaugurated by R...
LIC Mutual Fund on Tuesday said it is all set to inaugurate its relocated office in Hyderabad on January 24, 2024. The office will be inaugurated by R K Jha, Associate Director, LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Limited.
Citing Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) dataLIC Mutual Fund in a press release said thatthe Assets under Management (AUM) of the domestic MF industry as onDecember 31, 2023 stand at Rs50.77 lakh crore. In this, the combined Average AUM in the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh region stands at Rs 1.43 lakh crore. Hyderabad alone accounts for almost Rs 1 lakh crore AUM and it is the eight biggest city in the country in terms of industry assets.
“With the emergence of MF as one of the preferred asset classes among the urban professionals and middle-class investors, we are expecting better flow of funds from these categories in the days to come.