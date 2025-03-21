LIC offering affordable financial protection to every insurable individual

Hyderabad: Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO and MD of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), said on Thursday that the nation’s largest insurer has consistently focused on reaching rural areas and economically and socially disadvantaged sections. A day after a delegation of LIC agents met the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and raised issues regarding recent changes in rules which make insurance less affordable for the poorest, the LIC CEO denied such concerns, saying, “we aim to extend financial protection to every insurable individual at an affordable cost.”

“We want to clarify that LIC has introduced products that align with the New Product Regulations set by IRDA, effective from October 1, 2024, keeping policyholders’ interests at the forefront,” Mohanty said in a statement. Stressing that LIC is committed to broadening life insurance coverage, Mohanty said that with a diverse portfolio catering to various customer segments and different strata of society, LIC fully complies with all regulatory requirements.

“As an example, our ‘Micro Bachat’ plan offers a minimum sum assured of Rs1 lakh and is exempt from GST, ensuring accessibility. Post changes in product regulations, the commission has not been reduced for agents, it has been given in a staggered manner,” he informed.

Mohanty added that LIC remains dedicated to providing financial security to its policyholders while supporting its agency force’s well-being. In his meeting with LIC agents, Rahul Gandhi said that the LIC was formed in 1956 to provide affordable insurance to all Indians.