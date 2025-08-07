LIC profit rises 5 pc to Rs 10,987 crore in Jun qtr

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday reported a 5 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 10,987 crore in the June quarter of FY2026.

The state-owned life insurance behemoth had earned a net profit of Rs 10,461 crore in the first quarter a year ago.

The total income increased to Rs 2,22,864 crore during the latest June quarter against Rs 2,10,910 crore in the year-ago period, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter under review, the first-year premium rose to Rs 7,525 crore compared to Rs 7,470 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

The insurer earned Rs 59,885 crore from renewal premiums from Rs 56,429 crore in FY25.

Net income from investments during the quarter rose to Rs 1,02,930 crore compared to Rs 96,183 crore in the April-June period of the previous fiscal.