Lloyds Technology Centre expands AI leadership with appointment of Shirish Tatikonda

Lloyds Technology Centre has announced the appointment of Shirish Tatikonda as its new AI Lead in Hyderabad, India. Shirish will play a pivotal role in the AI Centre of Excellence, driving the development of cutting-edge AI solutions.

Shirish brings over two decades of experience in artificial intelligence, machine learning and joins from Walmart Global Tech, where he led the Data Science and Machine Learning Engineering group at Walmart Data Ventures. Prior to Walmart, he held senior roles at Target Corporation and IBM Research, where he architected large-scale AI platforms and pioneered applications powered by computer vision, natural language processing and advanced analytics.

Shirish holds a PhD in Computer Science and Engineering from Ohio State University. He has authored over 30 peer-reviewed publications and holds more than 10 patents in AI and machine learning. In his new role, Shirish will lead the AI team in its Lloyds Technology Centre in Hyderabad, developing capability locally and leading some of Lloyds Banking Group’s AI use cases.

Ranil Boteju, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “Shirish brings a rare combination of deep technical expertise and strategic leadership. His experience in building scalable AI platforms and delivering measurable business value will be instrumental as we continue to embed AI across our products and services.”

Sirisha Voruganti, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at Lloyds Technology Centre, said: “Shirish’s appointment marks an exciting step in our journey at Lloyds Technology Centre, where we have continued to grow at a rapid pace and are building next-generation customer experiences. Shirish will play an important role in driving our innovative applications using AI as well as the skills and capabilities needed to chart our next phase of growth strategy in the Group.”

Shirish Tatikonda, AI Lead at Lloyds Technology Centre, added: "I am thrilled to join Lloyds Technology Centre at such a pivotal time. The Group's strong commitment to responsible AI innovation and its strategic investment in Data and AI made this opportunity incredibly compelling. I look forward to working with talented teams across the organisation to deliver solutions that create real impact for our diverse customer base."