Lord’s Mark in pact with CMET for wearables

Lord’s Mark Industries Limited has entered into a Technology Transfer Agreement with the Centre for Materials for Electronic Technology (CMET) to manufacture an AI-powered, radiation-free breast screening wearable Device for early detection of breast cancer.

India ranks third globally in new breast cancer incidence after China and the US, with the disease accounting for over 26 per cent of all female cancers in the country. The global breast cancer market was valued at $4,882.14 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $12,880.85 million by 2035 at a CAGR of 9.22 per cent (MRFR).

Grand View Research highlights diagnostics as the dominant segment driven by early detection demand, while Future Market Insights estimates the screening and diagnostics market at $5.05–5.86 billion in 2025, expected to reach $10.5–11.36 billion by 2033–2035.