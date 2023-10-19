LOT Mobiles brings new offers this Dussehra

Hyderabad: LOT Mobiles, the Hyderabad-based multi-brand retail chain, has come up with a new offer theme called ‘Celebrate with LOT’ to its customers. Revealing the offer details, LOT Mobiles Director M Akhil said: “On this Dussehra, we are offering up to 10 per cent cash back along with assured gift to the customers on every purchase.”

“The company is providing other benefits like zero down payment, finance and no cost/ low cost EMI up to 24 months to the customers who browse for finance payment modes. It is also offering smart watch at Rs 999, introduced smart TV combo offer with sound bar woofer and up to 60 per cent instant discount on branded accessories,” he informed. Akhil further said, “LOT has been maintain continuous connect with its customers duly updating them with newly launches like Vivo V29 series this October 2023. Thus, it has set industry record sales number on the first day sales of V29 series. We are running an exclusive offer running on V29 series for Dussehra festival period.” M Supraja, another Director of LOT Mobiles said, “There is no impact of online sales on LOT as the customers are aware of the benefits buying smart phones from LOT stores. The availability of branded smart TVs starts at Rs 8,999 and laptops starting from Rs 16,500. We also have wide range of branded air conditioners and electronic consumer durables.” “Along with cash back offers also introduced smart protection plans and extra warranty offers on smart mobiles smart TVs & laptops (guaranteed approvals for unlimited claims for repair/exchange),” she added.