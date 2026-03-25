LPG, petrol supply normal, consumers must avoid panic buying: Govt

New Delhi: The government said on Wednesday that it is making all efforts to ensure availability of LPG, petrol and diesel and citizens are advised to avoid panic purchases.

No dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships or petrol pumps. Delivery of domestic LPG cylinders continues as normal, the official update of the situation said.

The government has already restored partial commercial LPG supply of up to 20 per cent to consumers. Further, the government proposed an additional 10 per cent allocation linked to PNG expansion reforms.

All refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, and sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained. Domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption, said an official statement from the inter-ministerial briefing.

Citizens are requested to use digital mode for LPG bookings and avoid visiting LPG distributors.

"Supply of LPG continues to be affected due to the prevailing geopolitical situation. Citizens are encouraged to use alternative fuels such as PNG and electric or induction cooktops. Citizens are requested to conserve energy in their daily usage," said Petroleum Ministry.

All retail outlets are operating normally across the country. Panic buying was reported in some areas due to rumours, resulting in unusually high sales and heavy crowding at retail outlets. However, adequate stocks of petrol and diesel are available at all petrol pumps, it added.

The government reiterated its advice to the public rely on official sources for information and not to believe rumours.

Enforcement drives are being carried out across States and UTs to curb hoarding and black marketing of LPG. More than 2,700 raids have been conducted and about 2,000 cylinders seized in States including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Chhattisgarh etc. yesterday, informed the government.

PSU oil marketing companies (OMCs) conducted over 1,700 surprise inspections at retail outlets and LPG distributorships across the country. More than 650 FIRs have been registered till now and 155 people have been arrested so far.

Priority allocation continues with 100 per cent supply to domestic PNG for cooking and CNG for fuelling vehicles, while supply to industrial and commercial consumers connected to the grid is being maintained at around 80 per cent of average consumption.

City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities have been advised to prioritise PNG connections for commercial establishments such as restaurants, hotels and canteens.

CGD companies including IGL, MGL, GAIL Gas and BPCL are offering incentives for domestic and commercial PNG connections.

An additional allocation of 48,000 KL of kerosene has been made to all States and UTs over and above the regular allocation. States and UTs have been requested to identify district-level distribution points, said the statement.