Lupin launches Doxercalciferol drug in US

New Delhi: Drug firm Lupin on Thursday said it has launched its generic Doxercalciferol injection used for treatment of hyperparathyroidism in the US market.

The company has launched Doxercalciferol injection, 4 mcg/2 mL (2 mcg/mL) multi-dose vials, after having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a statement.

The product is a generic version of Sanofi Genzyme's Hectorol injection, 4 mcg/2 mL (2 mcg/mL) multi-dose vials, it added.

According to the IQVIA MAT October 2019 data, Doxercalciferol injection, 4 mcg/2 mL (2 mcg/mL) multi-dose vials had an annual sales of around $132 million in the US, Lupin said.

"It is indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis," it added.