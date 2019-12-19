Trending :
Lupin launches Doxercalciferol drug in US

Drug firm Lupin on Thursday said it has launched its generic Doxercalciferol injection used for treatment of hyperparathyroidism in the US market.

The company has launched Doxercalciferol injection, 4 mcg/2 mL (2 mcg/mL) multi-dose vials, after having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a statement.

The product is a generic version of Sanofi Genzyme's Hectorol injection, 4 mcg/2 mL (2 mcg/mL) multi-dose vials, it added.

According to the IQVIA MAT October 2019 data, Doxercalciferol injection, 4 mcg/2 mL (2 mcg/mL) multi-dose vials had an annual sales of around $132 million in the US, Lupin said.

"It is indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis," it added.

