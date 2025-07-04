Made in India surgical robot yatra kicks off

Hyderabad: SS Innovations, the maker of India’s first and only home-grown surgical robotic system, SSI Mantra, flagged off the SSI MantraM made in India surgical robot yatra from its headquarters in Gurugram.

The roadshow was ceremoniously inaugurated by Rao Narbir Singh, Minister for Industries & Commerce, Government of Haryana. With the launch of the robot yatra, India embarks on a transformative journey in healthcare, unveiling its first mobile robotic surgery training and demonstration unit.

This innovative “telesurgery-on-wheels” initiative brings cutting-edge surgical technology and skill-building opportunities directly to hospitals and healthcare professionals across the country.

As part of its first leg through Rajasthan, the tour will commence on July 3&4 at SMS Medical College, Jaipur, featuring live demonstrations and interactive training sessions for both the medical fraternity.