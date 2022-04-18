• In Thane, smaller configuration homes continued to dominate the housing market with 1 and 2BHK units comprising 78% of the total demand and supply, and 2 BHK constituting a demand share of 43%

Mumbai: Housing demand (searches) in Mumbai grew 15.2 per cent while supply (listings) grew 3.8 per cent QoQ, revealed Magicbricks PropIndex Report Q1' 2022. The report further observed that in Mumbai, smaller-sized 1 and 2 BHK apartments dominated the homebuyers' preference and cumulatively accounted for 69 per cent of the demand and 73 per cent of the supply, during the period. The demand and supply for 2 BHK configurations accounted for 40 per cent and 42 per cent, respectively.

Navi Mumbai exhibited a similar trend with demand for 2 BHKs accounting for 48 per cent of the total demand and 46 per cent of the total supply in Q1 2022. In Thane, smaller configuration homes continued to dominate the housing market with 1 and 2BHK units comprising 78 per cent of the total demand and supply, and 2 BHK constituting a demand share of 43 per cent.Navi Mumbai

The report further identifies Malad and Kandivali as the residential hotspots in Mumbai during the quarter. While the overall upsurge in housing demand and supply in Mumbai was majorly driven by regulatory initiatives like the reduction of construction premium charges by half; western suburb localities such as Andheri, Borivali-Dahisar, Goregaon, and regions beyond Mira Road witnessed the highest demand and supply during the quarter due to proximity to commercial office spaces, affordable pricing, and construction of the metro line.

Talking to Bizz Buzz, Shraddha Kedia-Agarwal, Director, Transcon Developers said, "The Malad-Kandivali location is one of Mumbai's popular suburbs that enjoy excellent connectivity and a robust social infrastructure. The suburbs' skyline has completely transformed with several high-rises that offer stunning views of the natural and splendid surroundings in the region. The location also enjoys excellent connectivity to Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Western Express Highway along with both domestic and international airports. With Metro rail being partially operational, and other infrastructural developments like the GMLR and the coastal road in progress, it is definitely emerging as a prominent realty destination."

New Panvel, Kharghar, Airoli, Taloja, Vashi, Kamothe, and Nerul were observed to be the most preferred localities in Navi Mumbai due to their connectivity to the rest of MMR. In Thane, localities such as Ghodbunder road and Dombivali continued to be the preferred micro-markets supported by factors such as connectivity, good amenities, and better access to employment hubs. Rajat Rastogi - Executive Director, Runwal Group said, "The Thane-Dombivli location is the fastest growing micro-market in the Mumbai MMR region, the locality has witnessed considerable growth in residential real estate. Due to the upcoming infrastructure and connectivity with Mumbai & Navi Mumbai; it is fast becoming the preferred choice of first time home buyers. Also, the Work-from-Home concept allowed the potential home-buyers to opt for bigger homes in this region whilst staying close to the city."

The report predicts an onward trajectory for 2022 due to external stimuli such as digitization of land records, and increased allocation of Rs 48,000 crores under PM Awas Yojna and PM Gati Shakti that are expected to further strengthen infrastructure and boost investments in the real estate sector.