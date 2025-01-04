Maha leads other States in FDI inflows

Mumbai: Maharashtra has once again demonstrated its dominance as a preferred destination for foreign direct investment (FDI), securing Rs1,13,236 crore in the first six months (April–September) of fiscal 2024-25. This achievement reaffirms the state’s pre-eminence position over competitors such as Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and West Bengal.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared the data on Friday, published by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), in a post on X, emphasizing Maharashtra’s consistent leadership in attracting FDI. The announcement comes ahead of Fadnavis’ visit to Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit, where the state government aims to secure more investments.

“Maharashtra will not stop now,” said Fadnavis, adding “In just six months, the State has received Rs1,13,236 crore in foreign investments, which amounts to 94.71 per cent of the total FDI received during the entire previous fiscal year. Over the past four years, Maharashtra has averaged annual FDI inflows of Rs 1,19,556 crore.”

Fadnavis highlighted Maharashtra’s strong FDI track record, citing annual figures -- in 2020–21 Maharashtra attracted Rs1,19,734 crore; in 2021–22 Rs1,14,964 crore; in 2022–23 Rs1,18,422 crore; in 2023–24 it attracted Rs1,25,101 crore; and in 2024–25 (April–September) Maharashtra attracted Rs1,13,236 crore.

He credited this success to the efforts of his cabinet colleagues, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and the entire state government team. “I heartily congratulate Maharashtra. I assure you that under the leadership of my colleagues, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and the entire Cabinet, this race for our Maharashtra will continue,” he remarked.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan also underscored the State’s achievements in his address to the joint session of the Maharashtra Legislature on December 9.