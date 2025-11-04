Mahesh Notandass Jewellers Showcases Indian Craftsmanship at the Louvre in Paris

Indian fine jewellery house Mahesh Notandass Jewellers, based in Mumbai, presented its exquisite creations at the Sino-French Design and Art Exhibition, held at the iconic Louvre Museum in Paris.

Hosted at the Carrousel du Louvre, the exhibition brings together global artists and designers under one roof to celebrate the dialogue between fashion, art, and culture. Jointly supported by the French Ministry of Culture, the Chinese Embassy in France, and the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the event represents a flagship initiative of Sino-French cultural exchange, curated under the theme “Revitalizing Heritage, Technology-Driven Innovation, and Fashion Crossover.”

Representing India’s artistry on this international stage, Vandana M Jagwani, creative director at Mahesh Notandass Jewellers, unveiled a collection that transcends adornment to become wearable art.

Each design reflects the brand’s signature philosophy of timeless craftsmanship reimagined through contemporary expression. Emeralds, rose-cut and round diamonds, and 18-karat gold come together to evoke strength, femininity, and fluid motion.

“Jewellery has always been more than ornamentation,” shares Vandana M Jagwani. “It’s an extension of identity, a form of storytelling. To see our work displayed at the Louvre, among such incredible global artists is deeply humbling and a proud moment for Indian craftsmanship.”





About the Exhibition

The Sino-French Design and Art Exhibition transforms the Carrousel du Louvre into an Eastern aesthetic field of interweaving reality and virtuality, inspired by the Chinese philosophy of borrowing scenery. Through fashion, jewellery, and art installations, the exhibition symbolizes the coexistence of strength and softness between Eastern and Western civilizations while reaffirming art’s role in fostering cultural harmony.

About Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery

Founded in 1950, Mahesh Notandass Jewellers is a legacy fine jewellery label rooted in Mumbai, India, known for redefining traditional craftsmanship through modern sensibilities. Led by Vandana M Jagwani, the brand has built a reputation for precision, creativity, and emotional resonance, crafting heirloom pieces that celebrate individuality and timeless elegance.