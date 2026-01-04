  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Yaganti temple’s new governing body takes oath

  • Created On:  4 Jan 2026 10:03 AM IST
Yaganti temple’s new governing body takes oath
X

Nandyal: Yaganti Uma Maheshwara Swamy temple Assistant Commissioner Panduranga Reddy administered oath of office to Chairman designate Bandi Mouleeswar Reddy and 10 members of the governing body on Saturday.

The government formed a new 11-member governing body for the temple in Banaganapalle mandal on Saturday.

R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy, the chief guest, instructed the governing body to make all necessary arrangements for Shivaratri Brahmotsavams in February, ensuring that devotees, who visit the temple from other States as well as two Telugu States, do not face any difficulties. He assured that he would discuss with the government and secure funds for the temple's development.

Tags

Yaganti TempleGoverning Body OathBandi Mouleeswar ReddyShivaratri BrahmotsavamsTemple Administration
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Prabhas sets dance floor on fire with Nache Nache remix promo

Music for The Raja Saab has been composed by Thaman S and the inclusion of “Nache Nache” aims to appeal to both long-time fans of the original track and a new generation of viewers.

Prabhas sets dance floor on fire with Nache Nache remix promo

National News

More
Share it
X