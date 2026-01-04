Yaganti temple’s new governing body takes oath

Nandyal: Yaganti Uma Maheshwara Swamy temple Assistant Commissioner Panduranga Reddy administered oath of office to Chairman designate Bandi Mouleeswar Reddy and 10 members of the governing body on Saturday.

The government formed a new 11-member governing body for the temple in Banaganapalle mandal on Saturday.

R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy, the chief guest, instructed the governing body to make all necessary arrangements for Shivaratri Brahmotsavams in February, ensuring that devotees, who visit the temple from other States as well as two Telugu States, do not face any difficulties. He assured that he would discuss with the government and secure funds for the temple's development.