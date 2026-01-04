Coalition govt expediting stalled developmental works: MP

Anantapur: Hindupur MP BK Parthasarathi said that several stalled welfare and development works are being expedited after the coalition government came to power, with active coordination between the State and Central governments.

He participated in Anantapur Zilla Parishad general body meeting held at ZP office conference hall on Saturday, under the chairmanship of ZP Chairperson Boya Girijamma.

The MP highlighted progress under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), stating that while Rs 29 crore was spent between 2019 and 2024, the present government has already spent around Rs 72 crore, with works progressing. Proposals worth Rs 2,634 crore have been sent to the Centre and State for further JJM works.

Members raised issues related to payment of honorariums, sanitation workers’ pending wages, midday meal implementation, pensions, healthcare services, drinking water supply, ambulance services, education infrastructure, road works and power issues. The District Collector assured timely action and announced inquiries where required.

Officials clarified that new pensions would be released soon and that eligible beneficiaries had not been denied benefits. Concerns raised by ZPTCs and MLCs received detailed responses from department officials.

Anantapur district Collector O Anand, Sri Sathya Sai district Joint Collector Mourya Bharadwaj, MLCs Rangopal Reddy and Shivaramireddy, District Central Cooperative Bank president Keshava Reddy, ZP Vice-Chairperson Vedantham Nagaratnamma, ZPTCs, MPPs, ZP CEO Shivashankar, and senior district officials and others attended the meeting.

Prior to the meeting, members paid floral tributes to Savitribai Phule at her statue in Zilla Parishad premises on her birth anniversary.