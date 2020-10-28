Mahindra & Mahindra opens Krish-e centres in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Hyderabad: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s Farm Equipment Sector (FES) on Tuesday rolled out six Krish-e centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Opened in Mahbubnagar, Miryalaguda and Kamareddy towns in Telangana and Tadepalligudem, Nandyal and Tenali in AP, these centres are a part of Mahindra's new 'farming as a service' business.



Krish-e is a business vertical that provides technology driven services which are progressive, affordable and accessible to farmers.

"We are happy that Krish-e is rolling out its centres in the 75th year of the Mahindra Group. Krish-e is an innovative new business vertical conceived with the idea of ushering in a new digital age of farming in India," said Hemant Sikka, president, FES, M&M.