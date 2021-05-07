Mahindra to Open Advanced Design Centre for Mobility Products in UK

Mahindra Group has announced the setting up of Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E) in the West Midlands, U.K. The new Centre of Excellence (CoE), will be a part of the Mahindra Global Design Network that includes the Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai, India, and Pininfarina Design in Turin, Italy.

M.A.D.E is a strategic enhancement of Mahindra's global design capabilities and renews its commitment to bring to its customers, sophisticated, authentic SUVs with an unmissable presence. M.A.D.E will further sharpen Mahindra's distinctive product designs and differentiated technology offerings to further its safe, thrilling, yet efficient connected car experiences.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., said, "Mahindra is poised to enter a new, exciting era to build upon our rich 75 years of automotive history to bring unique customer-centric products to the Indian and global markets. A key lever to make the business future-ready is to significantly strengthen design capability across automotive, farm equipment and two-wheelers globally. M.A.D.E will contribute to all future automotive and mobility products including Born EV SUVs and be a resource available to Mahindra Group companies. It will give us a quantum leap in both capacity and capability in the design space."

The Coventry region in the U.K. is a powerhouse of automotive design. M.A.D.E will contribute and leverage the skills, experience, and expertise of this network of design talent. It will also support the creation of highly skilled design roles, drawing from Coventry University, Royal College of Art, and other design colleges in the UK and Europe. M.A.D.E. will be operational from July 1, 2021