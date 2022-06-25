Maiwir Engg's patented tech cuts construction cost, time

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Maiwir Engineering, an innovative, steel-composite design, fabrication and construction company, has put together a patented construction technology that reduces the construction cost by at least 20 per cent and construction time by as much as 60 per cent.

Started in the year 2015, the company has its own two Pre-engineered Building (PEB) manufacturing factories in the States of Telangana and Gujarat with a total working capacity of 4,000 MT per month, which is in the process of scaling up to 10,000 MT per month. The well-equipped manufacturing facility is spread across an area of 4.5 lakh square feet.

This development by Maiwir Engineering has brought a huge sigh of relief to the Indian infrastructure industry that is reeling under the pressure of high input costs and cost escalations owing to time overruns due to various domestic and global factors.

Recently, the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) partnered with Maiwir Engineering as a structural steel design and a build contractor to design and build a seven-story research facility at Aeronautical Development Establishment Campus at Bengaluru, for theindigenous development of fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

This building was completed in a record 45 days, effectively contributing toward realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Atma-Nirbhar Bharat'. The construction company has partnered with a few European based technologies related to steel-composite structures, Monolithic Insulated Construction System (MICS) and Light-Gauge Steel Structures.

The Maiwir Engineering system has been used in Italy and abroad for over 40 years as a successful alternative to traditional building methods, as its scalability, cost-effectiveness and design efficiency provide a significant added value.

The company's engineering system is composed of horizontal structures (beams) and vertical ones (piers), which can be used either separately or as part of a system depending upon the required standards. The technology at the company is the fastest and the most flexible building system on the market. It is a global, effective and advanced solution that can cater to the fast-growing infrastructure segment like high-rise buildings, data centres, bridges, airports, seaports, hospitals, educational institutions, recreational centres and renovation and conservative restoration.

Speaking about the company, Managing Director of Maiwir Engineering Private Limited, Sarath C Parupalli said, "We are the only company in the country that has changed the way we build infrastructure in a more sustainable and efficient way from buildings to bridges with our design-build concept in a short span of time. Our innovative solutions reduce construction costs by 20 per cent and construction time by 60 per cent. We are well equipped with wide-ranging expertise to undertake projects of all sizes with a single source responsibility from design to manufacturing to execution under a single umbrella. Our high quality and innovative design solutions help clients optimise their risks, cost overruns, claims and project timelines." "Our main area of focus in the near future is high rise buildings and urbanisation. Just like our mission to Mars, the mission to build can happen at a fraction of the cost with a local material and skill-developed team and we shall target and improve the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth with infrastructure development and spending," added Sarath Parupalli.

Maiwir Engineering has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hyderabad and offers a complete design-to-build model with services like structural design analysis, drafting and detailing services, peer review services, BIM consulting and erection services. It also provides detailed information on sustainable solutions for effective usage of materials for life enhancement, vibration isolation in seismic zones and crucial factors that help enhance the quality and integrity of the structures.