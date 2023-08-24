Majority of Indian small businesses plan website investments: GoDaddy study 2023

New Delhi : GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that helps entrepreneurs thrive, released the second set of survey findings from its GoDaddy 2023 Data Observatory today. The survey found more the majority of Indian small businesses plan to implement marketing activities for their website, including advertising on social media platforms (77%), creating a responsive design for their website (70%), positioning the company better on search engines (70%), and monitoring the traffic of their pages (68%).



Additionally, GoDaddy’s Data Observatory finds 48% of small businesses in India, who currently do not have a business website, plan to build one within the next three months and 43% plan to do it in the next year. This underscores the continued importance of social media and creating a holistic digital marketing strategy. Furthermore, small businesses surveyed in India reported their keenness to build an online sales channel (65%) and create a mobile application (60%).



With digitalisation growing at a rapid pace in India, having a strong online presence is vital for businesses. In alignment with this, Indian respondents acknowledged the benefits of having a website including it allows them to better showcase their products and services (73%), it enhances the visibility of their business (70%), helps them attract new target audiences (69%), and helps establish better collaboration (66%).



The survey finds 75% of Indian small businesses embrace marketing automation, surpassing their counterparts in other countries and the global total at 57%. This emphasizes the growing recognition of marketing automation as an effective tool for enhancing marketing strategies and streamlining business processes. Moreover, when it comes to customer knowledge, Indian small businesses prioritize data analysis more than small businesses in other surveyed countries, indicating their commitment to leveraging insights for informed decision-making.



“GoDaddy’s survey results showcase the digital developments of Indian small businesses. As digital transformation continues to reshape the small business landscape, GoDaddy supports small businesses with easy to use and affordable online tools and guidance they need to thrive in their competitive markets.

We encourage Indian small businesses to harness the potential of digital marketing tools to build a strong online presence through business websites and social media channels in a way that complement each other, and leverage marketing automation to help drive growth and enhance customer engagement,” said Apurva Palnitkar, Senior Marketing Director for GoDaddy India.

