Malabar Gold & Diamonds launches artistry show in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, a retail jewellery brand, announced the launch of ‘Artistry Show,’ a showcase of handcrafted jewellery in traditional and contemporary designs, upto December 22, 2024, at its Somajiguda artistry showroom, here. In addition, the retail chain announced upto 25 per cent discount on the value of diamonds, and 100 per cent exchange value on old Mine Diamond jewellery, as part of the Mine Diamond Festival.

The brand is extending an opportunity to its customers to book the jewellery by paying a minimum of 10 per cent advance to receive the jewellery later at the booked rate or prevailing rate, whichever is lower. Furthermore, the retailer announced the One India One Gold Rate scheme, wherein gold will be sold at uniform pricing across all its stores in the country, according to an official Malabar Gold press release.

“We are delighted to launch the Artistry Show at our Somajiguda showroom. Each piece of jewellery on display at the Artistry show is unique and a testament to the art and skilled craft of Indian design. The collection features designs from the exclusive brands of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, such as Mine diamond jewellery, Era uncut diamonds, Precia gemstone jewellery, Ethnix handcrafted jewellery, Viraz Royal Polki jewellery, and more,” said Mohammed Shareej, Zonal Head-Telangana, Rejai, Showroom Head, and Jijeesh, Assistant Showroom Head.