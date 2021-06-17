Top
Trending :
Home  > Business

Malabar Investments shifts to DIFC

Malabar Group Chairman MP Ahmed marks the opening of the Nasdaq Dubai Market by ringing the bell as part of the registration of shares of Malabar Investments in Nasdaq Dubai. Malabar Group Co-Chairman Dr PA. Ibrahim Haji, KP Abdul Salam, Vice Chairman, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, O Asher, Managing Director, India Operations, Shamlal Ahmed, Managing Director, International Operations, Hamed Ali, CEO and DFM Deputy CEO, Nasdaq Dubai, Essa Kazim, Governor Dubai International Financial Centre and Chairman Dubai Financial Markets were also present
x

Malabar Group Chairman MP Ahmed marks the opening of the Nasdaq Dubai Market by ringing the bell as part of the registration of shares of Malabar Investments in Nasdaq Dubai. Malabar Group Co-Chairman Dr PA. Ibrahim Haji, KP Abdul Salam, Vice Chairman, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, O Asher, Managing Director, India Operations, Shamlal Ahmed, Managing Director, International Operations, Hamed Ali, CEO and DFM Deputy CEO, Nasdaq Dubai, Essa Kazim, Governor Dubai International Financial Centre and Chairman Dubai Financial Markets were also present

Highlights

Malabar Investments, an arm of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, has redomiciled the company with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and the registration of its shares of international operations with Nasdaq Dubai’s Central Securities Depository (CSD)

Hyderabad: Malabar Investments, an arm of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, has redomiciled the company with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and the registration of its shares of international operations with Nasdaq Dubai's Central Securities Depository (CSD).

Malabar Group's Chairman M P Ahammed rang Nasdaq Dubai's market opening bell, in the presence of Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Chairman of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and other representatives were present.

"As Malabar Gold & Diamonds continues to grow internationally, it has become imminent that the holding company be based in a jurisdiction like Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) with high international standards of transparency, regulations and compliance.

The board has also recognised the requirement of having an independent regulated authority as the registrar of shares (being Nasdaq Dubai) with share transfer occurring through a more formalised and transparent process," said M P Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group

The group's entry into the Nasdaq Dubai private market enables its 300 plus shareholders from international operations to buy and sell shares with the approval of the board of directors through brokerage companies like Emirates ENBD Securities.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X