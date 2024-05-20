250 students from Srikakulam studying medicine in Kyrgyzstan

SRIKAKULAM: About 250 students from various villages of Srikakulam district are studying medicine at Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan.

In the wake of mob violence there, their parents are a worried lot.

They sought help of TDP Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and the MP contacted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and explained about the students from Srikakulam district studying at Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan.

Normalcy is currently being restored at Bishkek. But still parents of the students here have expressed concern over their safety and they appealed to the Central government to take all measures to protect them.

Students from Ranastalam, Etcherla, Sarubujjili and other mandals and from Srikakulam city are studying medicine at Bishkek.

Students of Nandikonda and Kottakota villages in Sarubujjili mandal of Srikakulam Kuna Madhuri, Dola Swetha and Sunkara Hemani are studying medicine in Kyrgystan and they have sent messages to their parents stating that they are safe.