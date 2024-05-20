TS TET exams begin today

Hyderabad: All elaborated arrangements have been made for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2024, which is scheduled to be conducted from Monday.

According to officials, for the first time, the TET is being conducted in computer-based mode. Earlier, the test was held in the OMR-based offline mode.

The test will be conducted in 80 test centres that are set up in 16 districts across the State in two sessions: 9 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 4:30 pm. For the morning session examination, candidates will be permitted into the centres at 7:30 am for the morning session and at 12:30 pm for the afternoon session. Candidates will not be allowed after the gate closes at 8:45 am for the morning session and 1:45 pm for the afternoon session.

The paper II Mathematics and Science tests in English/Telugu medium will be conducted from May 20 to 22, while the exam for the same subjects in the minor medium is scheduled for June 1. Similarly, the paper II social studies exam in English medium is on May 24, 28, and 29. The paper-I test will be held on May 30, 31, June 1, and 2, said a senior officer.

Around 2,86,386 applications were received for the TET. Out of that, about 99,958 registrations were for paper I, conducted for aspirants seeking teaching eligibility for classes I to V. And the remaining 1,86,428 applications were for paper II, held for teacher aspirants in classes VI to VIII, he added.