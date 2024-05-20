Hyderabad: 25,000 visit Nehru Zoo Park on Sunday

Hyderabad: A short, mild summer and pleasant weather seem to have worked to the benefit of the Nehru Zoological Park. According to officials, on Sunday, more than 25,000 visitors visited the zoo.

Summer holidays, and weekends have always been the ideal time for families in Hyderabad to make a visit to the Zoological Park. Sunday was no different, as visitors from across the city, State and tourists, along with families, thronged the Zoo.

By last count, the Nehru Zoological Park received a record 25,600 visitors on Sunday. Senior zoo officials said that people belonging to all age categories and all walks of life were spotted enjoying the thrill of viewing wild animals.

The increase in the number of visitors, said the zoo management, was primarily due to the pleasant weather and also thanks to better visitor facilities like rain/sun sheds, a raised pathway around the animal enclosures, as well as other facilities.

While it was a struggle to manage a crowd of over 25,000 visitors, senior Zoo officials said that they have ensured no untoward incident takes place. The Zoo management has opened additional booking counters and telecasted screenings of the online ticket booking system through its website or mobile app. Additional security was provided, and all the staff members were alerted at specific points for smooth management.

A Nagamani, deputy curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, thanked all the visitors for choosing the Zoo as their Sunday holiday trip. In addition to this, to educate the visitors, a short movie on the wildlife conservation and breeding programme was screened at the main entrance and various locations.