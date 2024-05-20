Hyderabad: Hare Krishna Golden Temple to celebrate Narasimha Jayanthi

Hyderabad: The Hare Krishna Golden Temple will celebrate Narasimha Jayanthi on May 21 and 22.

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, president of Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad, stated, “We are organising the Narasimha Jayanthi festival at this Golden Temple of Telangana, with suitable arrangements currently underway.”

The festival highlights include ‘Narasimha Homa’, scheduled for the morning of May 21, followed by Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Jhulan Seva throughout the day.

On May 22, a Maha Abhishekam will be performed for Swayambhu Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Mulavar Deity early in the morning, followed by Narasimha Homa and Kalyanotsavam in the afternoon.

Additionally, there will be a Grand 108 Kalasha Maha Abhishekam to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Utsavar Deity in the evening. A Special Darshan of the Lord, along with Jhulan Seva (Unjala Seva), will be provided to all visiting devotees on both days, said a senior official.