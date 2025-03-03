Malaysia and India’s leading think-tanks forge pact to advance green economic cooperation

A seismic shift in Asia’s green economy is underway. The Institute of Strategic & International Studies Malaysia and the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, two major think-tanks, have inked a groundbreaking memorandum of understanding (MoU) to turbocharge India-Malaysia cooperation on sustainability.

The MoU is one of the outcomes of a joint Institute of Strategic & International Studies Malaysia and the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur’s conference titled ‘India’s Act East Policy in the second decade: perspectives from ASEAN and India.’

As both India and Malaysia scale up their climate ambitions, this collaboration will serve as a launchpad to shape climate-resilient economic pathways and act as a catalyst for regional climate action. The tie-up makes the bold declaration that the Global South is leading the charge towards a net-zero future.

The collaboration is a key step under the broader India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reinforcing the two nations’ shared commitment to sustainability driven economic growth.

The two organisations will jointly publish high-impact research and convene key stakeholders, including policymakers, industry leaders and financiers, to advance investment in green technologies, accelerate energy transitions, and shape climate-resilient economic pathways.

Why is this a game-changer?

Mobilisation of green finance through cross-border market opportunities in emerging technologies, sustainable commodities and the carbon market.

Reinforcement of innovative, forward-thinking policies to shape regional climate action.

Placement of the region at the centre of climate governance by strengthening ASEAN-South Asia dialogues, ensuring inclusive and job-intensive energy transitions.

Institute of Strategic & International Studies Malaysia Chairman Datuk Prof Dr Mohd Faiz Abdullah said: “The AEP provides an invaluable opportunity for India and ASEAN member states to strengthen collaboration on climate, environmental, and biodiversity issues in the years ahead. As countries of the Global South, we share a profound responsibility to advance these efforts through innovative financing, technology sharing and capacity building towards a greener, more equitable global economy. The impacts of climate change are most stark in the Indo-Pacific region. Rising seas threaten our coasts, erratic weather disrupts our food security and resource depletion tests our economies. Yet, we do not wait for solutions. We pioneer them. Our nations are leading with action by scaling renewables, securing energy equity and strengthening resilience to ensure that sustainability is not a privilege, but a right.”

Dr Dhruba Purkayastha, Director for Growth and Institutional Advancement, Council on Energy, Environment and Water, said: “This MoU marks a pivotal step in advancing Indo-ASEAN cooperation on green economic leadership for the Global South. Governments play a crucial role in setting the frameworks for this transformation, but true progress demands collective leadership beyond policy. As think tanks, our role is to provide the evidence, insights, and strategic vision needed to drive both thought and action. Industry must be empowered to integrate sustainability into trade and services, while grassroots civil society ensures that the green transition translates into real improvements in livelihoods. When policy, enterprise, and community action align, we not only accelerate national and regional sustainability but also strengthen global resilience and shared prosperity.”

Dr Dhruba Purkayastha and Sohana Enver Azyze signed the MoU today.