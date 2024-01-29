Marico logs Rs 386 crore as Q3 PAT

Chennai: Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Marico Ltd on Monday said it closed the third quarter of FY24 with a higher consolidated net profit of Rs 386 crore on a lower operational revenue.

In a regulatory filing, Marico said for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, it had earned an operational revenue of Rs 2,422 crore (against Q3FY23's Rs 2,470 crore) and a net profit of Rs 386 crore (Rs 333 crore).

During the quarter under review, the company’s total expenses went down to Rs 1,970 crore from Rs 2,067 crore spent during the previous year’s corresponding period.