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Sobha Realty on expansion drive
In Short
Nearly 60 per cent of the project’s masterplan is allocated to open and green spaces.
Hyderabad: UAE-based luxury real estate developer Sobha Realty is expanding its presence in Abu Dhabi with a AED 40-billion master-planned residential project, while strengthening its international footprint in the United States and Australia.
The company unveiled Sobha City, a 38-million-sq-ft development in Al Bahiya, near Yas Island and Zayed International Airport, marking its entry into Abu Dhabi’s large-scale residential community segment. Nearly 60 per cent of the project’s masterplan is allocated to open and green spaces.
Sobha Realty has 79 million sq ft and more than 37,000 homes under construction across three emirates in the UAE. It plans to hand over more than 6,000 homes in Dubai in 2026, with the handovers carrying a combined sales value of approximately AED 21.6 billion. The developer has also established regional offices and acquired land in the US and Australia as part of its international expansion strategy.