vivo Ignite winner announced

Hyderabad: vivo India announced Dheyay Shah from RMG Maheshwari English School, Surat, Gujarat, as the National winner of vivo Ignite 2026, the fourth edition of its nationwide technology and innovation initiative for students in Grades 8-12.

His project, JALAAKAR – The Shape of Water: Predict, Alert, & Act, uses machine-learning techniques and historical groundwater-related data to estimate groundwater availability and support informed water management.

The winner was announced at the vivo Ignite 2026 National Finale, held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on October 28, where the Top 10 student innovations were recognized for addressing real-world challenges through creativity, scientific thinking and problem-solving abilities of young innovators. The finalists comprised 13 young innovators across eight individual and two group projects, with solutions spanning groundwater conservation, water safety, women’s online safety, road safety and assistive technologies.