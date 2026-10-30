Cabinet nod for Rs 3,125-cr payout to farmers today

Amaravati: Ahead of local body elections, the Cabinet approved 48 proposals, including the release of Rs 3,125 crore in financial assistance to nearly 46.86 lakh farmer families, major capital infrastructure works in Amaravati and a series of industrial and irrigation projects. However, with the Model Code of Conduct in force for local body elections, the government has not officially disclosed the Cabinet decisions.

According to information available on the meeting, the Cabinet discussed cyclone relief operations and decided to extend full support to affected people. Among the major proposals cleared were tenders worth Rs 1,900 crore for HoD building towers and other infrastructure in Amaravati, allocation of 250 acres for Amaravati Quantum Valley, and approval for a Rs 3,700-crore investment proposal by the Renaissance group in North Andhra.

The Cabinet decided to release the second installment of the Annadata Sukhibhava–PM Kisan scheme on Friday, October 30, for the 2026-27 financial year. A total of 46,85,838 farmer families will receive Rs 7,000 each, amounting to approximately Rs 3,125 crore.

The installment comprises Rs 5,000 from the state government and Rs 2,000 under the Centre’s PM Kisan scheme.

The state’s share is Rs 2,342.92 crore, while the Centre’s contribution is Rs 782.55 crore. The Centre has advanced the PM Kisan payment for the Rabi season, enabling both contributions to be released together.

Eligible farming families receive annual assistance of Rs 20,000 under the combined schemes, with Rs 14,000 contributed by the state and Rs 6,000 by the Centre. The first instalment for the current financial year was released on June 20, benefiting the same 46,85,838 families with Rs 3,125.47 crore.

The Cabinet approved 5.84 acres for the Adani Data Centre in Visakhapatnam and incentives for a green steel plant in Vizianagaram. It also cleared 91.10 acres for a silicon crystal and wafer manufacturing facility, capital subsidies for eight industries and organisations under the Early Bird Incentive Scheme, and a Renaissance group investment proposal worth Rs 3,700 crore in North Andhra. Other approvals included a horticulture hub in Rayalaseema, amendments to the AP Clean Energy Policy-2024 and a wind power project in Kurnool district.

The Cabinet approved Rs 698.90 crore for lift irrigation schemes in Krishna district and works relating to the Kuppam Branch Canal. It also approved projects worth Rs 600 crore under the Water Resources Department, extended the government guarantee for Kharif paddy procurement and cleared other investment incentives.

However, the government has not released the complete official list of the 48 decisions because of the election Model Code of Conduct.