Just In
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
  5. Amaravati
News

Double Trouble: Fresh system in Bay of Bengal threatens AP with heavy rain

In Short

Depression possible by Saturday; Heavy-rain forecast for Konaseema, Godavari districts

Fresh system in Bay of Bengal threatens AP with heavy rain
X

Fresh system in Bay of Bengal threatens AP with heavy rain 

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh could face another spell of heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday as a low-pressure area over the southern Andaman Sea is likely to intensify and move towards the southeastern Bay of Bengal, State Disaster Management Authority managing director Prakhar Jain said on Thursday.

The system is expected to move west-northwestwards over the next 24 hours and develop into a well-marked low-pressure area over the Andaman Sea and adjoining Nicobar Islands. It could intensify further into a depression over the southeastern Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea region by Saturday.

Some coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh may consequently receive moderate to heavy rainfall over the weekend and on Monday.

On Sunday, heavy rainfall is forecast in parts of Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari and West Godavari districts. Moderate to heavy rain is likely in parts of Polavaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Eluru and Krishna districts. Moderate rainfall is expected in parts of Alluri, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla and Nellore districts.

On Monday, heavy rainfall is expected in Polavaram district, while parts of Alluri, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema and East Godavari may receive moderate rain. Light to moderate rainfall is forecast in several places across Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla and Palnadu districts.

On Friday, October 30, light to moderate rainfall is expected in parts of Alluri, East Godavari and Guntur districts, with scattered showers possible elsewhere. On Saturday, parts of Vizianagaram, Krishna, Nandyal and Annamayya districts may receive light to moderate rainfall, while scattered showers are forecast in other districts.

Jain urged residents in low-lying areas along the Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers, which are flowing strongly following heavy rainfall, to remain alert. Rainfall recorded in Srikakulam district by 5 pm on Thursday included 40.7 mm in Palasa, 27 mm in Kanchili, 24.5 mm in Mandasa, 23.7 mm in Ichchapuram.

K Varaprasada Rao
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

K Varaprasada Rao

K Varaprasada Rao[email protected]

K Varaprasada Rao is a Senior Reporter with The Hans India, covering the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, Chief Minister's Office (CMO), State Legislative Assembly, Legislative Council and political affairs. With over 20 years of experience in journalism in Andhra Pradesh, he has extensively reported on governance, public policy, politics, and socio-economic issues that shape the state's development and influence the country's evolving landscape. He holds a postgraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. His reporting focuses on finance, industries, irrigation, agriculture, infrastructure, investment, public administration, and political developments, with a particular interest in analysing their long-term economic and social impact.

Tags

Andhra Pradesh WeatherBay of Bengal Low PressureHeavy Rain ForecastAPSDMA AlertCoastal Andhra Rain
Next Story

    Top Stories

    More
    Share it
    X