Double Trouble: Fresh system in Bay of Bengal threatens AP with heavy rain

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh could face another spell of heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday as a low-pressure area over the southern Andaman Sea is likely to intensify and move towards the southeastern Bay of Bengal, State Disaster Management Authority managing director Prakhar Jain said on Thursday.

The system is expected to move west-northwestwards over the next 24 hours and develop into a well-marked low-pressure area over the Andaman Sea and adjoining Nicobar Islands. It could intensify further into a depression over the southeastern Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea region by Saturday.

Some coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh may consequently receive moderate to heavy rainfall over the weekend and on Monday.

On Sunday, heavy rainfall is forecast in parts of Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari and West Godavari districts. Moderate to heavy rain is likely in parts of Polavaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Eluru and Krishna districts. Moderate rainfall is expected in parts of Alluri, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla and Nellore districts.

On Monday, heavy rainfall is expected in Polavaram district, while parts of Alluri, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema and East Godavari may receive moderate rain. Light to moderate rainfall is forecast in several places across Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla and Palnadu districts.

On Friday, October 30, light to moderate rainfall is expected in parts of Alluri, East Godavari and Guntur districts, with scattered showers possible elsewhere. On Saturday, parts of Vizianagaram, Krishna, Nandyal and Annamayya districts may receive light to moderate rainfall, while scattered showers are forecast in other districts.

Jain urged residents in low-lying areas along the Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers, which are flowing strongly following heavy rainfall, to remain alert. Rainfall recorded in Srikakulam district by 5 pm on Thursday included 40.7 mm in Palasa, 27 mm in Kanchili, 24.5 mm in Mandasa, 23.7 mm in Ichchapuram.